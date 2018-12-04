Gov. Burgum’s budget expected to hit frugal note

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is presenting the Legislature with his proposed budget for state government over the next two years.
The governor will unveil his blueprint to a joint session of North Dakota's House and Senate on Wednesday.
Burgum is expected to hit a frugal note, with a call to hold down spending and refill state savings accounts that have been tapped to balance previous budgets. But he's expected to recommend pay raises for state employees, who didn't get pay hikes in the current budget cycle.
North Dakota has a better than expected revenue picture due to record oil drilling, but the state's biggest businesses — oil and agriculture — face some challenges.
