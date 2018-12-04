Archbishop John C. Wester, head of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, pauses while announcing the diocese will be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection next week, as clergy sex abuse claims have depleted its reserves, during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Archbishop John C. Wester, head of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, pauses while announcing the diocese will be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection next week, as clergy sex abuse claims have depleted its reserves, during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Susan Montoya Bryan AP Photo
Archbishop John C. Wester, head of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, pauses while announcing the diocese will be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection next week, as clergy sex abuse claims have depleted its reserves, during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Susan Montoya Bryan AP Photo

Business

Bankruptcy filing provides rare window into church finances

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press

December 04, 2018 06:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

New Mexico's largest Catholic diocese has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent months on lawyers to fight claims of clergy sex abuse and to prepare for a potentially lengthy fight in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe's petition for reorganization provides a rare look into the finances of a religious organization that has for decades been wrestling with the financial and social consequences of a scandal that has rocked churches across the country.

Archbishop John Wester describes the filing as an equitable thing to do as reserves dwindle. He says compensating victims is a priority.

National watchdog groups say the archdiocese's actions suggest otherwise as tens of millions of dollars in real estate have been transferred to parishes in recent years. They say that tactic shields church assets from victims hoping to recover damages.

  Comments  