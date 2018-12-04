The Latest: Daugaard proposes spending hikes in last budget

The Latest on Gov. Dennis Daugaard's last budget address (all times local):
1:50 p.m.
Retiring Gov. Dennis Daugaard is proposing spending increases for education, state employees and Medicaid providers in his final budget proposal as governor.
Daugaard on Tuesday gave his last budget address to the Legislature. The Republican proposed a nearly $1.7 billion general fund budget for the 2020 budget year that starts July 1.
The budget lays the groundwork for GOP Gov.-elect Kristi Noem, who will formulate her own plan to be debated in the upcoming session. Noem says she'll be working on it over the rest of December.
Daugaard's plan for the upcoming year envisions roughly $53 million in spending hikes, including 2.3 percent increases for education, Medicaid providers and state workers.
Noem will be sworn in Jan. 5. The Legislature will reshape the current budget and approve the next one during the session that begins in January.
8 a.m.
South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard is set to outline the last budget proposal of his tenure to the state Legislature.
The retiring Republican on Tuesday will present the budget plan and give a farewell address at the state Capitol. The budget proposal lays the groundwork for GOP Gov.-elect Kristi Noem, who will formulate her own budget to be debated during the upcoming 2019 legislative session.
Noem in January will take over for Daugaard, who has served since 2011.
Daugaard has said that state revenue projections for the next budget year starting July 1 will be relatively strong. Lawmakers will revise the current year's budget and shape the next one during the session that begins in January.
