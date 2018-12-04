State asks to push back deadline on Vermont Yankee sale

Vermont state regulators have again pushed back the deadline for the sale of the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant due to a delay on a state decision.
In documents filed Monday with the Department of Public Service, regulators say they needed to amend the deadline to Dec. 10. The Brattleboro Reformer reports regulators cited a statement from the Public Utility Commission promising a decision by the end of the week.
The Department of Public Service had entered into a memorandum of understanding on March 2 with Entergy Nuclear and NorthStar Group Holdings, and has pushed back the deadline for withdrawal from the agreement multiple times.
All involved parties signed onto the agreement asking for the new deadline.
