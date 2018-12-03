Report: Fall harvest for major Kansas crops nearly finished

The last weekly government report for the 2018 growing season shows fall harvest for the major farm crops in Kansas is nearly finished.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that the corn harvest is 96 percent in, while soybean harvest stands at 95 percent complete. About 89 percent of both sorghum and sunflower crops are cut.
Winter wheat condition is rated as 16 percent poor to very poor. About 39 percent is listed as fair while 45 percent is in good to excellent condition. About 89 percent of the 2019 winter wheat crop has emerged.
