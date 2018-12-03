Sick leave advocates plan 2020 ballot drive if law gutted

Danielle Atkinson, center, co-chair of MI Time to Care, accompanied by by the group’s lawyer, Mark Brewer, and Marta Swain, owner of Grand Rapids-based Clothing Matters, speaks outside the state elections bureau on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 in Lansing, Mich. Atkinson announced the ballot committee’s plan to organize a 2020 paid sick leave initiative if a new law is gutted in the Republican-led Legislature’s lame-duck session. David Eggert AP Photo