South Bend Democrat resigns from Legislature

A South Bend lawmaker is resigning from the Indiana House to take a job with a labor union.
Democratic Rep. Joe Taylor said in a statement Monday that he is stepping down immediately to take a position with the United Auto Workers International Union. He was first elected in 2016.
Taylor said his new job will take his "full attention" and may require him to move out of the state.
He was the ranking Democrat on the House Employment, Labor and Pensions committee.
Taylor is an auto worker at AM General and also serves as president of the local union chapter.
He said his brief tenure in the Legislature has been a "privilege."
Local party officials will hold a caucus to pick a replacement.
