Report estimates new costs of Medicaid expansion in Montana

Legislative analysts estimate Montana would have to spend nearly $59 million more over two years to continue its Medicaid expansion program.
The report by the Legislative Fiscal Division says Montana should have a revenue surplus through 2021 even with program that provides health insurance for 95,000 people.
The Legislative Finance Committee on Monday heard the report on Gov. Steve Bullock's budget proposal, which includes continuing the Medicaid expansion program now scheduled to end next July.
Legislative analysts estimate the program would cost an extra $126 million over 2020 and 2021 as the state takes on a greater share of the costs now covered by the U.S. government.
Those costs would be offset by $11 million in premiums collected and $57 million saved by avoiding enrollments in traditional Medicaid, which is more expensive for the state.
