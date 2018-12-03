West Virginia utility aid program taking applications

Applications are being accepted for a program that helps low-income West Virginia households pay utility bills.
The nonprofit Dollar Energy Fund administers the Utility Assistance Program that provides grants to maintain or restore gas, electric and water service. More than 42,000 West Virginia households have been assisted by the program since 2008.
For eligible Appalachian Power customers, the program is available through March 29. Grants will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while funds are available. Customers may receive a one-time grant of up to $300 to restore cut-off services or to prevent a termination.
For other utility customers in the state, the program will remain open until Sept. 30, 2019, or until funds are depleted. Eligible households can apply once per utility.
www.dollarenergy.org/need-help/westvirginia
