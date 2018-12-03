Hawaii Governor David Ige to be inaugurated to second term

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Hawaii state Sen. Josh Green, left, candidate for lieutenant governor, and Hawaii Gov. David Ige wave to motorists in Honolulu. Ige is expected to be inaugurated to a second term leading Hawaii on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. He will face tough challenges in the next four years, including addressing the state’s chronic housing shortage and teacher shortage. He has also vowed to boost local food production and renewable energy. Joining him will be the state’s newly elected lieutenant governor, Green, an emergency room doctor and state senator from the Big Island. Marco Garcia, File AP Photo