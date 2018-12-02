CMP customers could pick up tab for billing undercharges

About 3,400 new customers of Maine's largest electric utility are only being charged for a fraction of what they used and existing customers could end up picking up the tab.
The Portland Press Herald reports existing Central Maine Power customers may have to pick up the tab if the utility's annual revenues fall below a set target and state regulators don't object.
CMP has decided to bill for only 30 days of service to some new customers. It says a rash of retirements has left the company short-handed amid a billing backlog and rising demand for accounts.
Revenue shortfalls are adjusted in rates annually through an agreement with Maine Public Utilities Commission.
Public advocate Barry Hobbins called the 30-day billing practice disappointing. CMP is facing state inquiries over billing practices.
