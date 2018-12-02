Bezos’ preschools come as rich get richer, more generous

FILE- In this July 7, 1984, file photo, Sam Walton talks to reporters in Little Rock, Ark. The namesake foundation of Walton of the Walmart retail empire has been the largest supporter of privately-run, publicly-funded charter schools that have become politically polarizing. Walton joins Andrew Carnegie, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, who have all been crowned the world’s richest man, and then spent much of that fortune on education philanthropy. Danny Johnston, File AP Photos