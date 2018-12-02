Mexico’s new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador greets the crowd at the end of his inaugural ceremony at the National Congress in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. Mexicans are getting more than just a new president Saturday. The inauguration of Lopez Obrador will mark a turning point in one of the world’s most radical experiments in opening markets and privatization.
Business

Leftist leader takes reins in Mexico vowing to help poor

The Associated Press

December 02, 2018 12:08 AM

MEXICO CITY

Leftist politician Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has assumed Mexico's presidency with a promise — to profoundly transform Latin America's second-biggest economy and to lead a government free of corruption.

Seemingly tireless at age 65, Lopez Obrador breezed through a day of public appearances Saturday that included taking the oath of office and speaking to Congress and attending an inaugural celebration at Mexico City's main square.

He received a spiritual cleansing by indigenous leaders, then closed the day with a folksy 90-minute speech to thousands of jubilant fans vowing to help the poor in a nation where almost half the population lives in poverty.

He told them: "We are going to govern for everyone, but we are going to give preference to the most impoverished and vulnerable."

