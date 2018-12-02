Leftist leader takes reins in Mexico vowing to help poor

Leftist politician Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has assumed Mexico's presidency with a promise — to profoundly transform Latin America's second-biggest economy and to lead a government free of corruption.
Seemingly tireless at age 65, Lopez Obrador breezed through a day of public appearances Saturday that included taking the oath of office and speaking to Congress and attending an inaugural celebration at Mexico City's main square.
He received a spiritual cleansing by indigenous leaders, then closed the day with a folksy 90-minute speech to thousands of jubilant fans vowing to help the poor in a nation where almost half the population lives in poverty.
He told them: "We are going to govern for everyone, but we are going to give preference to the most impoverished and vulnerable."
