BLM rejects proposed wind farm along Nevada-California line

Federal officials have decided to reject an application to build more than 200 wind turbines on public land on the southern Nevada side of the state's border with California.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that that the Bureau of Land Management found "multiple issues and concerns" with the Crescent Wind Energy Project , including disruption of aviation radar systems and potential impacts of mining claims.
The turbines would cover 750 acres (303 hectares) of a 32,500-acre (13,153-hectare) study area west and south of Searchlight, which is 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.
Project officials previously said the wind farm would generate up to 500 megawatts of electricity for Nevada and California, enough for up to 125,000 homes, and produce hundreds of construction jobs and dozens of permanent jobs.
