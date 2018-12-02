Ending presumptive probation cornerstone of new AG’s agenda

FILE - This Feb. 23, 2014, file photo shows Jason Ravnsborg speaking in Sioux Falls, S.D. Attorney General-elect Ravnsborg told The Associated Press on Nov. 29, 2018, that plans to follow through on his tough-on-crime campaign plan to reverse the state’s presumptive probation policy for some lower-level felonies, a measure credited with helping avert expensive prison population growth but criticized by some for tying judges’ hands. Dirk Lammers, File AP Photo