Providence skyscraper project in jeopardy after mayoral veto

Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza has vetoed a zoning change that would've allowed a proposed 46-story skyscraper in Providence.
The City Council voted last week to approve a variance raising the maximum building height to 600 feet for New York developer Jason Fane's proposed Hope Point Tower.
Elorza vetoed the change Friday. He said he couldn't support it because the city wouldn't have final approval of the tower's design.
The council could override the veto. That would take 10 of the 15 members voting to do so.
A council spokesman says he doesn't know yet whether they'll reconsider it.
A spokesman for the Senate president says he and the House speaker want the council to override the veto.
If built, the tower would be the tallest building in the state.
