Sanders gathering welcoming supporters to talk policy

Supporters of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders are meeting in Burlington to talk about policies that are important to the political movement he leads such as health care, criminal justice reform and economic policies that will benefit everyone.
The Sanders Institute Gathering began Thursday evening when the senator exhorted his followers to convince people of all races, regions and income levels that liberal policies will help them. A series of policy panels are taking place Friday and Saturday.
The event is being kicked off with a greeting from Jane O'Meara Sanders, Bernie Sanders' wife and a founder of the institute.
Many people attending are a who's-who of Bernie Sanders' highest-profile supporters. They include Danny Glover, Susan Sarandon, John Cusack and Cynthia Nixon, who joined intellectuals Cornel West and Simon Sinek.
