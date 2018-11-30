Report: Harassment, leadership problems at passport center

A government report says staffers at the National Passport Center in New Hampshire have accused the office of misconduct, harassment, and unfair hiring practices.
WMUR-TV reports the Office of the Inspector General report made 12 recommendations to correct problems, including coming up with a corrective action plan within 60 days and improving communication between management and employees.
The office said staff at the center made complaints to a hotline earlier this year, which prompted the federal investigation.
Department of State officials said they are committed to providing a workplace that is free from harassment.
The center is the largest of 29 passport-processing agencies. It issued 7.4 million passports in Fiscal Year 2017, or 38 percent of all passports issued by the U.S. government, from October 2016 to September 2017.
