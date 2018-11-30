Serbian president: Kosovo trade tax harms peace talks

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, left, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic talk as inspect an honor guard during the Serbian’ president’s arrival at Cyprus’ Presidential Palace in the capital Nicosia, on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Vucic is in Cyprus for what officials said was the 2nd Cyprus-Serbia summit that aims to strengthen bilateral ties in areas including trade, tourism, defense and energy. They will also discuss regional issues including Kosovo, refugees, security and stalled efforts to reunify ethnically split Cyprus. Petros Karadjias AP Photo