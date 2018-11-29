Initiative promoter Tim Eyman files for bankruptcy

An initiative promoter who is fighting political corruption charges brought against him by the state has filed for personal bankruptcy.
The Daily Herald reports that in documents filed Wednesday, Tim Eyman reported assets of more than $2 million and liabilities of $3.2 million. He owes $77,000 in legal fees and a disputed $3.1 million to the Office of the Attorney General, according to the reports.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson has accused Eyman of secretly moving funds between two initiative campaigns in 2012 and receiving $308,000 in kickbacks from the firm that collected signatures for both measures.
Ferguson filed a lawsuit in March 2017 seeking $1.8 million in penalties, plus reimbursement of the funds Eyman received from the firm.
Eyman, who has denied wrongdoing, reported an average monthly income of $42,843 since May 1.
