California regulators question utility’s safety commitment

California regulators are ordering Pacific Gas & Electric Co. to significantly improve its "safety culture" after questioning the safety qualifications of top executives.
The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday ordered the utility to implement 60 recommendations made by an independent consultant hired to examine Pacific Gas & Electric's safety practices.
The PUC ordered the audit after a PG&E pipeline exploded in 2010, killing eight people and destroying 38 homes in a San Francisco suburb.
PUC President Michael Picker says the utility lacks a "clear vision for safety."
The utility says it is committed to implementing the recommendations.
The order adds to the utility's mounting woes. PG&E faces $15 billion in wildfire liabilities and investigators are looking into whether its equipment started the Nov. 8 fire that destroyed Paradise, Calif.
