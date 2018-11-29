The Latest: Trump on China: ‘I like the deal we have now’

In this Nov. 17, 2018, photo, resident Donald Trump boards Air Force One for a trip to visit areas impacted by the California wildfires at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Marathon days. Red-eye flights. Jam-packed agendas. As Trump departs Thursday, Nov. 29 to attend the G20 summit, he will be making the most of a scaled-back international schedule. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo