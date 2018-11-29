West Virginia school supports LGBTQ protections in city code

The West Virginia University-Institute of Technology in Beckley has announced its support for Mayor Rob Rappold's request to add protections for LGBTQ people to the city's code.
The Register-Herald reports the school's dean of students, Richard Carpinelli, said Tuesday that the college supports all university members, regardless of sexual orientation.
Rappold asked the city's Common Council Monday to consider an ordinance prohibiting housing and employment discrimination against those who identify as LGBTQ. A similar measure was proposed in 2014, but was tabled amid community opposition.
The current code aligns with federal law and prohibits housing and employment discrimination based on sex, race and religion.
Carpinelli says the school has a nondiscrimination policy, but he'd like to see everyone be welcome in the community, regardless of gender identification or sexual orientation.
Comments