In China, your car could be talking to the government

In this June 22, 2018, photo, Shan Junhua chats about privacy near his white Tesla while charging it in Shanghai. When Shan bought his white Tesla Model X, he knew it was a fast, beautiful car. What he didn’t know is that Tesla constantly sends information about the precise location of his car to the Chinese government. Automakers selling electric vehicles in China send a constant feed of information about the location of cars to the government, potentially adding to the rich kit of surveillance tools available to the regime as President Xi Jinping steps up the use of technology to track Chinese citizens. Ng Han Guan AP Photo