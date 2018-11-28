Senegalese diplomat says Chad president rejected $2M bribe

In this courtroom sketch, Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Richenthal, center left, questions former Serbian foreign minister and former President of the United Nations General Assembly, Vuk Jeremic on the witness stand, far right, during a federal bribery trial of prominent Hong Kong businessman Chi Ping Patrick Ho, in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. Seated at far left is Ho, in purple clothing. Jeremic said Tuesday that he never witnessed “anything improper” on the part of Ho on trial in New York on charges of bribing government leaders in two African nations to land lucrative business deals for a Chinese oil and gas conglomerate. (Elizabeth Williams via AP) Elizabeth Williams AP