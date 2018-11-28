FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a ceremonial swearing-in in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Newly released tax records show an obscure non-profit last year gave nearly $15 million it received from anonymous donors to a conservative advocacy group that backedKavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. The Wellspring Committee made the contributions to the Judicial Crisis Network.
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a ceremonial swearing-in in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Newly released tax records show an obscure non-profit last year gave nearly $15 million it received from anonymous donors to a conservative advocacy group that backedKavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. The Wellspring Committee made the contributions to the Judicial Crisis Network. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a ceremonial swearing-in in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Newly released tax records show an obscure non-profit last year gave nearly $15 million it received from anonymous donors to a conservative advocacy group that backedKavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. The Wellspring Committee made the contributions to the Judicial Crisis Network. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo

Business

Donations to liberal group swelled during Trump’s first year

By RICHARD LARDNER Associated Press

November 28, 2018 03:20 PM

WASHINGTON

Newly released tax records show that anonymous donors gave more than $79 million to a liberal nonprofit during President Donald Trump's first year in office.

The money helped fuel opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination and build support for a slew of other progressive causes.

The contributions in 2017 to the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a tax-exempt social welfare organization, represented a sharp increase over the $21 million it collected in 2016 when President Barack Obama still occupied the White House.

Among the more than 40 initiatives backed by the organization is Demand Justice, an advocacy group formed in May that became one of the leading voices on the left against Kavanaugh's nomination.

Kavanaugh was sworn in as the 114th Supreme Court justice in October after an acrimonious confirmation process.

  Comments  