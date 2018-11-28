Donations to liberal group swelled during Trump’s first year

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a ceremonial swearing-in in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Newly released tax records show an obscure non-profit last year gave nearly $15 million it received from anonymous donors to a conservative advocacy group that backedKavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. The Wellspring Committee made the contributions to the Judicial Crisis Network. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo