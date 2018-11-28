A banner depicting the Chevrolet Cruze model vehicle is displayed at the General Motors’ Lordstown plant, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Lordstown, Ohio. Even though unemployment is low, the economy is growing and U.S. auto sales are near historic highs, GM is cutting thousands of jobs in a major restructuring aimed at generating cash to spend on innovation. GM put five plants up for possible closure, including the plant in Lordstown.
A banner depicting the Chevrolet Cruze model vehicle is displayed at the General Motors’ Lordstown plant, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Lordstown, Ohio. Even though unemployment is low, the economy is growing and U.S. auto sales are near historic highs, GM is cutting thousands of jobs in a major restructuring aimed at generating cash to spend on innovation. GM put five plants up for possible closure, including the plant in Lordstown. John Minchillo AP Photo
A banner depicting the Chevrolet Cruze model vehicle is displayed at the General Motors’ Lordstown plant, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Lordstown, Ohio. Even though unemployment is low, the economy is growing and U.S. auto sales are near historic highs, GM is cutting thousands of jobs in a major restructuring aimed at generating cash to spend on innovation. GM put five plants up for possible closure, including the plant in Lordstown. John Minchillo AP Photo

Business

Not just jobs riding on fate of GM plant after Trump promise

By ANGIE WANG and TOM KRISHER Associated Press

November 28, 2018 03:10 PM

LORDSTOWN, Ohio

The fate of a General Motors assembly plant in Ohio is being closely watched in what’s become a high-stakes decision for workers and political leaders all the way up to President Donald Trump.

GM is cutting 14,000 workers in North America and looking at closing five factories as part of a massive restructuring announced this week.

Among the factories targeted is its Lordstown plant, where GM says production of the Chevy Cruze will stop in March.

The plant is a focal point because Trump pledged to supporters at a rally near Lordstown last year that manufacturing jobs would be coming back to the area.

On Tuesday, the president tweeted that he’s “very disappointed” with GM, and he threatened to cut off the automaker’s subsidies.

  Comments  