Trump dismantling US climate efforts as warnings grow dire

In this Nov. 26, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump has moved steadily to dismantle Obama administration efforts to rein in coal, oil and gas emissions, even as warnings grow _ from his own administration and others _ about the devastating impact of climate change on the U.S. economy as well as the earth. Trump has dismissed his administration’s warnings about the impact of climate change, including a forecast, released Friday, that it could lead to economic losses of hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century.
In this Nov. 26, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump has moved steadily to dismantle Obama administration efforts to rein in coal, oil and gas emissions, even as warnings grow _ from his own administration and others _ about the devastating impact of climate change on the U.S. economy as well as the earth. Trump has dismissed his administration’s warnings about the impact of climate change, including a forecast, released Friday, that it could lead to economic losses of hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century. Andrew Harnik AP Photo
In this Nov. 26, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump has moved steadily to dismantle Obama administration efforts to rein in coal, oil and gas emissions, even as warnings grow _ from his own administration and others _ about the devastating impact of climate change on the U.S. economy as well as the earth. Trump has dismissed his administration’s warnings about the impact of climate change, including a forecast, released Friday, that it could lead to economic losses of hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century. Andrew Harnik AP Photo

Business

Trump dismantling US climate efforts as warnings grow dire

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press

November 28, 2018 02:58 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has moved steadily to dismantle his predecessors' efforts against climate-changing coal, oil and gas emissions, even as warnings grow that climate change will have a devastating impact on the U.S. economy as well as the Earth.

Trump has dismissed a national report that climate disasters would cost the U.S. hundreds of billions of dollars a year.

Nigel Purvis, who worked on climate issues in the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, says Trump's withdrawal from the Paris global climate accord last year has galvanized international support for climate efforts.

The Trump administration's planned dismantling of Obama-era climate rules includes easing mileage standards on the automobile industry and rolling back efforts to power the nation's electrical grid with more renewable energy and less climate-altering coal and petroleum.

  Comments  