Huge pro-government media conglomerate formed in Hungary

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016 file picture a man shows the last printed edition of Nepszabadsag during a demonstration organized to express solidarity with Hungarian political daily Nepszabadsag in Budapest, Hungary. The owners of a vast majority of Hungary’s pro-government media outlets are donating their companies to a foundation, creating a huge right-wing media conglomerate. The Central European Press and Media Foundation’s assets will include cable news channels, internet news portals, tabloid and sports newspapers, all of Hungary’s county newspapers and numerous magazines, among others. MTI via AP, file Zoltan Balogh