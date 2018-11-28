A banner depicting the Chevrolet Cruze model vehicle is displayed at the General Motors’ Lordstown plant, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, in Lordstown, Ohio. Even though unemployment is low, the economy is growing and U.S. auto sales are near historic highs, GM is cutting thousands of jobs in a major restructuring aimed at generating cash to spend on innovation. GM put five plants up for possible closure, including the plant in Lordstown.
Business

Ohio’s Democratic US senator urges action on auto bill

By DAN SEWELL Associated Press

November 28, 2018 09:44 AM

CINCINNATI

Ohio's Democratic U.S. senator says it's time for Congress to get moving on his legislation to boost the nation's auto industry.

Sen. Sherrod Brown's legislation introduced in August would give customers a $3,500 discount on cars made in America and also seeks to stop tax cuts on overseas profits from auto makers that move jobs overseas. The bill has been referred to the Senate Finance Committee.

Brown and Ohio's Republican leaders are seeking ways to save the Lordstown plant near Youngstown that Detroit-based General Motors announced Monday it's considering closing. GM announced production of the Chevy Cruze would stop in March, halting work at the assembly plant that already had lost two shifts and 3,000 union jobs since the beginning of last year.

GM says five factories face possible closure.

