Transport disruptions hit Greece as union protests cutbacks

Kids stand in front of closed Metro gate during a 24-hour strike organized by GSEE, the biggest labor union representing the entire private sector and many public sector workers in Athens on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Unions want the left-led government to ditch key elements of the austerity packages that were imposed in waves since 2010 to balance the country’s public finances, under pressure from international bailout creditors. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo