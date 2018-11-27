Home health agencies to lose federal funding in rule change

Agencies that provide home-based health care to Vermont residents are bracing for a hit to the federal funds that account for a majority of the agencies' operating revenue.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued new rules recently that will change the qualifying criteria for home health and hospice agencies' supplementary payments in rural areas. Vermont Public Radio reports the changes will affect seven out of 10 home health agencies in Vermont.
VNAs of Vermont Executive Director Jill Olson says the decision will result in funding cuts of about $1.2 million annually, saying it will significantly cut funding for rural providers.
Olson says Medicare rates for home health providers
