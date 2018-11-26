Death becomes her: Women make inroads in funeral industry

In this Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, photo, funeral services students Maeve Curran, left, and Anita Bennett start to build a life mask on fellow student Anna Deloriea at State University of New York at Canton. By measuring facial dimensions and symmetry, students learn how to restore facial features lost to illness or trauma on the deceased. Eighty percent of the undergraduate funeral director students at this school are female, mirroring a nationwide trend. Ted Shaffrey AP Photo