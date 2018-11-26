2 leave Iowa labor agency after hostile workplace complaints

FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2007, file photo, Iowa Secretary of State Michael Mauro takes the oath of office in Des Moines, Iowa. An investigation that found a hostile environment at Iowa’s labor department prompted the state to cut ties with two top administrators, including Commissioner of Labor Mauro and his deputy. The case has also produced a whistleblower complaint alleging Mauro and his deputy run the office “like a high school clique,” where friends receive favoritism and others are ridiculed and verbally threatened. So far, they have kept their jobs. Charlie Neiberghall, File AP Photo