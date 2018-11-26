Storm dumps from 2 to 14 inches in Kansas, canceling classes

A winter snowstorm has closed several universities and school districts in Kansas as crews work to clear the roads.
The National Weather Service says the storm dumped from 2 to 14 inches from late Saturday through Sunday across a large swath of the state. As the storm hit, Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of emergency.
The Kansas Department of Transportation was reporting several road closures Monday, mostly in the extreme northeast corner of the state. But crews had managed to clear Interstate 70 enough to reopen the major east-west route.
Some government offices in Topeka are opening late, and Kansas State University says it won't open until noon. Several other colleges called off classes entirely, including the University of Kansas, Emporia State University, Baker University and Washburn University.
