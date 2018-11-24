Report faults Utah district for spending to back bond issue

State auditors say a school district serving several Salt Lake City suburbs apparently broke state law last year by mailing out taxpayer-funded post cards that seemed to support a $283 million bond proposal.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Office of the State Auditor recently concluded that Canyons School District improperly used public resources to advocate for a position on the bond issue, which voters approved.
Utah prohibits using public dollars to campaign for or against candidates or initiatives.
The auditors said state law allows dissemination of informational materials at public expense but only to facilitate discussion and participation.
Canyons spokesman Jeff Haney said the district will enact a policy on future ballot-related activities.
Communities served by the district include Alta, Cottonwood Heights, Drape, Midvale and Sandy.
