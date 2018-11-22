Kentucky prosecutor tries new tactic to collect back taxes

A Kentucky prosecutor says he trying a new tactic to collect delinquent property taxes linked to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Knott County Attorney Tim Bates is intercepting royalty payments from local coal operators to Kentucky Fuel — which was once owned by Justice but is now controlled by his children. The Justice family company owes more than $2 million in back taxes.
Bates' office has tried several times to collect the delinquent taxes, but only recently tried to collect the money through garnishment.
Bates says the county hasn't received any money yet, but expects payments soon.
Earlier this year, Jay Justice, the governor's son, told the newspaper that the company is working to pay off delinquent taxes but that it "sometimes it takes a while."
