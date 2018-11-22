FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo, Thomas Farr is sworn in during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be a District Judge on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo, Thomas Farr is sworn in during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination to be a District Judge on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo
Senate clash looming over nation’s longest judicial vacancy

By KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

November 22, 2018 09:46 AM

WASHINGTON

Senate Republicans are working to soon fill the nation's longest judicial vacancy with a North Carolina lawyer whose nomination has raised objections from black lawmakers and civil rights groups. They're concerned about the nominee's work defending state laws found to have discriminated against African-Americans.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has helped push 84 of President Donald Trump's nominees over the finish line and he's itching for more.

He's teed up a vote next week on the nomination of Thomas Farr to serve as a district court judge in North Carolina.

Senators tend to save their biggest fights in the judicial arena for Supreme Court and appeals court nominees, but Farr's nomination has proved an exception.

Farr has the backing of his home-state senators, both Republicans. But Democrats are overwhelmingly opposed.(backslash)

