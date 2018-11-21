Ruling throws indicted Texas AG’s case into more uncertainty

FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, handed a loss to prosecutors trying to bring the indicted Paxton to trial on charges of securities fraud, throwing the long running-criminal case into new doubt. The court ruled that payments approved to special prosecutors were set beyond legal limits. Prosecutors have previously threatened to quit the case if they’re not paid more than $200,000 they say they’re owed. Austin American-Statesman via AP, File Nick Wagner