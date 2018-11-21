State says revenue exceeds expectations again in October

Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration says that tax revenue has surpassed expectations again in October.
LePage's Finance Commissioner Alec Porteous said Tuesday that Maine collected $26.6 million in tax revenue over official estimates.
That includes $11.9 million in individual income tax revenues that came in over official estimates. Corporate income tax revenues were up $11.4 million over budget for October.
Porteous said September taxable sales increased 6.9 percent over a year ago. Tourism sales tied to restaurants and lodging increased were up, for example.
LePage is calling on Democratic Gov.-elect and Attorney General Janet Mills to return surplus tax revenue to Mainers through tax relief.
Mills will be sworn into office Jan. 2. Her She has until Feb. 8 to submit her budget proposal to the Legislature.
Comments