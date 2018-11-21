Israel steps up boycott fight after Airbnb settlement ban

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2016 file photo, Moshe Gordon sits outside his guest house advertised on the Airbnb international home-sharing site, in the Nofei Prat settlement in the West Bank. On Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, Israel’s Tourism Minister Yariv Levin threatened the vacation rental company Airbnb with higher taxes, restrictions and legal repercussions over its decision to remove listings from Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Tsafrir Abayov, File AP Photo