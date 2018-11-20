The Latest: Walmart seeks refund from Mississippi senator

Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi appeared at a news conference at the state Republican Party headquarters in Jackson, Miss., on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, and said repeatedly that she would not answer questions about a video that showed her at a Nov. 2 campaign event in Tupelo, Miss., where she praised a man by saying: “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.” Hyde-Smith issued a statement Sunday saying the remark was “an exaggerated expression of regard” for a friend who invited her to speak, and “any attempt to turn this into a negative connotation is ridiculous.” Hyde-Smith was appointed to serve temporarily in the Senate after longtime Republican Sen. Thad Cochran retired in April, and she faces an African-American Democrat, Mike Espy, in a Nov. 27, 2018, runoff. Espy is a former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary. The runoff winner will serve the final two years of the six-year term started by Cochran. Emily Wagster Pettus AP Photo