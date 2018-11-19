Turbulent stock market spooks some older workers, retirees

Attorney Mark Patterson poses in his law firm’s offices Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The recent turbulence in the U.S. stock markets is spooking older workers and retirees, a group that was hit particularly hard during the most recent financial crisis. “There’s a huge fear of folks my age that they’re going to run out of money and they’re going to need to rely on the government for help,” Patterson said. Mark Humphrey AP Photo