US, allies to bring electricity to most of Papua New Guinea

From left, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence pose for a group photo after signing the Papua New Guinea Electrification Partnership at APEC Haus in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo