Czechs rally against PM on Velvet Revolution anniversary

Thousands of Czechs, using the 29th anniversary of the anti-communist Velvet Revolution, gather for march to call on the Czech Republic’s Prime Minister Andrej Babis to resign in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Babis faces allegations that he has misused EU subsidies for a farm he transferred to his family members, though he denies wrongdoing. The Prague Castle is in the background. Petr David Josek AP Photo