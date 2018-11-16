State, county election officials differ on voter system need

Montana election officials are planning to use the bulk of a $3 million federal grant on a new statewide voter registration system.
Several county election officials say more should be spent instead on voting equipment upgrades in a state where large counties are being overwhelmed by high absentee voting numbers and a dozen small counties still count ballots by hand.
Secretary of State Corey Stapleton this week publicly released the plans he submitted in September to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission on how to spend Montana's share of the $380 million distributed nationwide this year to improve election security.
Miscommunication between state and federal officials has led to Montana's $3 million sitting untouched. EAC spokeswoman Brenda Soder says the state has been free to spend it since April.
Montana has five years to spend the money.
