Greece’s Church says priests should keep state jobs

In this photo released by Greek Prime Minister’s office, Greece’s Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, left, and Church head Archbishop Hieronymos arrive for their meeting at Maximos Mansion in Athens on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Greece’s left-led government and the country’s powerful Church say they have struck a tentative deal to end decades of discord over the exploitation of large tracts of real estate both claim as their own. Greek Prime Minister's Office via AP Andrea Bonetti