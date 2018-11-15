US Congresswoman calls for delay in New Mexico oil case

New Mexico oil and gas regulators are being pressured to delay a decision on an application by a Texas-based company that seeks to ease restrictions on well locations in one of the nation's oldest producing basins.
U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who begins her first term as New Mexico governor in January, is the latest to ask for a delay in the proceedings. The request from the Democrat came Thursday on congressional letterhead.
Lujan Grisham says more information is needed from the Bureau of Land Management and Hilcorp Energy Co.
Environmentalists and landowners are concerned about increasing well densities in northwest New Mexico as developers look to tap reserves in the San Juan Basin. Hilcorp has said its application does not seek to drill more wells.
The Oil Conservation Commission is scheduled to hear the matter Monday.
