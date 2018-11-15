The Latest: Georgia House approves $270M in hurricane aid

The Latest on the Georgia legislature (all times local):
12:30 p.m.
The state House has overwhelmingly approved $270 million in funding to aid communities in southern Georgia devastated by Hurricane Michael.
The House voted 162-1 Thursday to pass the relief money sought by Gov. Nathan Deal, who called lawmakers into a special session after the storm struck in October.
The new funding includes $55 million in emergency aid to farmers whose cotton, pecan and vegetable crops were ruined by the hurricane. It also has $20 million to help timber growers clear vast acreage of trees snapped and shattered during the storm.
House Appropriations Chairman Terry England, a Republican from Auburn, said: "This may well just be a start to what we need to do."
Only one lawmaker, Republican Rep. Matt Gurtler of Tiger, voted against the spending. The budget bill now goes to the state Senate.
5:48 a.m.
Lawmakers in the Georgia House are preparing to vote on $470 million in hurricane relief proposals in addition to reconsidering a controversial tax break for airlines.
The House votes were scheduled Thursday on the third day of a special legislative session called by Gov. Nathan Deal.
The governor wants $270 million for emergency aid and debris cleanup in communities of southern Georgia devastated by Hurricane Michael. He's also calling for $200 million in tax incentives to encourage owners of timberland in the storm's path to replant their ruined acreage.
The House will also reconsider a $40 million tax break on jet fuel. The Senate killed the perk earlier this year to punish Delta Air Lines for ending fare discounts to members of the National Rifle Association.
