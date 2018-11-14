Peoria councilmembers cut police, firefighter positions

The Peoria City Council has voted to eliminate 22 firefighter and 16 police positions as part of a move to close a $6 million budget hole.
The council also voted to reduce the city's community development department.
The Journal Star reports the personnel cuts would result in a $3 million savings. Additional revenue sources will need to be approved.
Council members have been struggling for weeks with ways to close the shortfall in the 2019 budget that has to be approved by the end of December.
Councilwoman Denise Moore says the cuts approved Tuesday doesn't mean 22 firefighters will be laid off. Instead the number will depend on how many employees elect to take advantage of retirement incentives.
The council's decision to cut police positions means the city will maintain the current strength of 92 patrol officers.
